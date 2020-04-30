UPDATE: Forecasters warn of wind, flooding, lakeshore erosion as rain continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gusty winds and rain continued Thursday morning across Northwest Indiana, while lakeshore and river flood warnings remained in effect.

High winds and record-high lake levels were likely to increase erosion along Lake Michigan's already battered shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther south, minor flooding was predicted for the Little Calumet River at Munster and the Kankakee River at Shelby.

A wind advisory for Lake and Porter counties was in effect until 3 p.m.

Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph were expected.

Driving conditions could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Because of saturated soil, trees in poor soil condition may be blown over, the weather service said.

NIPSCO's online map reported about 780 customers were without power about 10:30 a.m., with scattered outages in Hammond, Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Valparaiso.

A lakeshore flood warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. for part of Lake County and Porter County and until 7 p.m. in LaPorte County, the National Weather Service said.