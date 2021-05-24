 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say
UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say

PARK FOREST — A Hobart man who died after crashing a motorcycle late Sunday was the vehicle's sole occupant, police said.

The driver was identified as James Johnson, who was 70 years old.

Johnson was found unresponsive when Park Forest police and firefighters responded about 9:45 p.m. on Western Avenue near Cedar Street, police said.

Johnson was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was declared dead at 10:22 p.m., Cook County medical examiner records show.

Police released limited details Monday but said there were no obvious signs of impairment.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in an investigation.

The Park Forest Police Department offered its condolences to the friends and family of Johnson.

