UPDATE: I-94 reopens after 2 dead, baby critically injured in multiple crashes

CHICAGO — Crashes overnight and into the early morning hours left two adults dead and a baby critically injured on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

The cleanup and investigations tied up traffic early Friday morning, however, all lanes of Interstate 94 reopened late Friday morning and traffic resumed as usual in the afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP troopers reported that investigations into all four crashes are still underway and more information will be released later Friday evening.

All lanes of I-94 were shut down at 71st Street as Illinois State Police investigated several traffic crashes, police said. Traffic was previously being diverted off of I-94 southbound at 71st Street.

Authorities said the first crash took place just after midnight, at around 12:04 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 83rd Street, involving a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

A person got out of their vehicle and was fatally struck by another car, according to police, who said the driver of that second vehicle abandoned their own car and ran away, NBC 5 said.