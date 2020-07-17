UPDATE: I-94 reopens after 2 dead, baby critically injured in multiple crashes

CHICAGO — Crashes overnight and into the early morning hours left two adults dead and a baby critically injured on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway.
The cleanup and investigations tied up traffic early Friday morning, however, all lanes of Interstate 94 reopened late Friday morning and traffic resumed as usual in the afternoon, Illinois State Police said.
ISP troopers reported that investigations into all four crashes are still underway and more information will be released later Friday evening.
All lanes of I-94 were shut down at 71st Street as Illinois State Police investigated several traffic crashes, police said. Traffic was previously being diverted off of I-94 southbound at 71st Street.
Authorities said the first crash took place just after midnight, at around 12:04 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 83rd Street, involving a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash, according to NBC 5 Chicago.
A person got out of their vehicle and was fatally struck by another car, according to police, who said the driver of that second vehicle abandoned their own car and ran away, NBC 5 said.
A second crash in the outbound lanes occurred at 12:10 a.m. between 87th and 91st Street in which an injured motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
At 1:27 a.m., an infant suffered life-threatening injuries in third crash on southbound I-94 at 87th Street. An adult was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A fourth, two-vehicle crash at 3:53 a.m. on southbound I-94 at 73rd Street resulted in one fatality. Upon impact, one of the vehicles burst into flames and the driver inside was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!