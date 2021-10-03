UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A 36-year-old man died Friday from wounds he suffered in a shooting last month near the Illinois/Indiana state line, authorities said.

Larry Jordan, of Calumet City, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Calumet City were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to the area of 165th Street and State Line Road for a report of a gunshot victim, city spokesman Sean Howard said.

Jordan was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

