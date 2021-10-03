 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Calumet City
alert urgent

UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Calumet City

police crime stock file art generic
File

CALUMET CITY — A 36-year-old man died Friday from wounds he suffered in a shooting last month near the Illinois/Indiana state line, authorities said.

Larry Jordan, of Calumet City, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Calumet City were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to the area of 165th Street and State Line Road for a report of a gunshot victim, city spokesman Sean Howard said.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Jordan was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Friday. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: School resource officer Cpl. Jerry Patrick

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts