UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A 36-year-old man died Friday from wounds he suffered in a shooting last month near the Illinois/Indiana state line, authorities said.
Larry Jordan, of Calumet City, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.
Calumet City were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to the area of 165th Street and State Line Road for a report of a gunshot victim, city spokesman Sean Howard said.
Jordan was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.