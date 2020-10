UPDATE: Man dies on I-57 after crashing into semi, striking barrier, police say

A 27-year-old Chicago man died after his vehicle struck a semitrailer Monday on Interstate 57 at Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was driving northbound about 3:40 a.m. on I-57 when he switched lanes and struck the rear of a semitrailer in a middle lane and then hit a barrier on his left, police said.

The driver, whose identity had not been released as of late Monday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes in the area were reopened about 8 a.m. after being closed for about four hours because of the crash, police said.

Police did not release additional details. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.