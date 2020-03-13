UPDATE: More NWI events canceled due to coronavirus threat

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is canceling its awards dinner amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The Saturday dinner will be rescheduled later in the year, according to Lakeshore Chamber Executive Director Dave Ryan.

Ryan said chamber staff apologizes to its members for the inconvenience.

The event cancellation comes on the heels of Gov. Eric Holcomb issuing an executive order asking that people limit large gatherings to no more than 250 people.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott issued a similar executive order Thursday, strongly discouraging large events in the city. He also assembled a task force to prepare for the possible entry of the novel coronavirus into the city.

Home & remodeling expo

The Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo has been canceled, too.

The event, slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Porter County Expo Center, would have brought more than 80 Region-based and nationally known vendors under one roof, along with event attendees.

Jazz Festival