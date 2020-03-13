UPDATE: More NWI events canceled due to coronavirus threat

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is canceling its awards dinner amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
The Saturday dinner will be rescheduled later in the year, according to Lakeshore Chamber Executive Director Dave Ryan.
Ryan said chamber staff apologizes to its members for the inconvenience.
The event cancellation comes on the heels of Gov. Eric Holcomb issuing an executive order asking that people limit large gatherings to no more than 250 people.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott issued a similar executive order Thursday, strongly discouraging large events in the city. He also assembled a task force to prepare for the possible entry of the novel coronavirus into the city.
Home & remodeling expo
The Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo has been canceled, too.
The event, slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Porter County Expo Center, would have brought more than 80 Region-based and nationally known vendors under one roof, along with event attendees.
Jazz Festival
The April 3 Jazz Festival at Valparaiso University has been canceled.
Ethics Summit
The Shared Ethics Advisory Commissions' Ethics Summit, scheduled for April 9, has also been canceled.
"This is due to the Governor Holcomb’s directive on preventative measures addressing the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19," a release stated.
Crown Point events
Crown Point's popular St. Patricks' Day Parade, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled, and Mayor Dave Uran's State of the City address has been postponed.
Although the parade has been canceled, the city will offer drive-thru service for its corned beef and cabbage dinner at noon Tuesday at the Crown Point Fire Rescue building, 126 N. East St. Adult meals are $10 and senior meals are $9.
National Park Service
The National Park Service is canceling this weekend's Maple Sugar Time Festival at the Indiana Dunes National Park. All ranger-led public and school programs are canceled until at least March 23.
Humane Indiana cancels March 28 gala
Humane Indiana has canceled its 17th annual gala, scheduled for March 28 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Some 600 tickets had been sold for the event. Humane Indiana is asking ticket buyers to email gala@humaneindiana.org.
This report is updating. Check back for more information as it is made available.