UPDATE: More severe thunderstorm warnings issued; tornado watch remains in effect

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for LaPorte and Starke counties through 6:15 p.m.
An severe thunderstorm warning for part of Newton County, Jasper County and Porter County was set to expire at 5:45 p.m.
Residents should expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which can cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.
A tornado watch for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana and Cook County in Illinois remained in effect until 9 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, up to quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the weather service.
Forecasters also expected strong south winds, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.
