UPDATE: More severe thunderstorm warnings issued; tornado watch remains in effect
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for LaPorte and Starke counties through 6:15 p.m.

An severe thunderstorm warning for part of Newton County, Jasper County and Porter County was set to expire at 5:45 p.m.

Residents should expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph, which can cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

A tornado watch for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana and Cook County in Illinois remained in effect until 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, up to quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the weather service.

Forecasters also expected strong south winds, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

