UPDATE: Multiple car crashes reported as soon as snowfall hits

As snow began to blanket the Region on Tuesday, first responders were out responding to multiple crashes across Northwest Indiana.

The wrecks began not long after 4 p.m. when the flakes started to fall across southern areas of the Region, swiftly moving north.

As of 4:30 p.m., there were multiple crashes on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police. None of the wrecks have caused serious injuries or major shutdowns on the local interstates as of Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of crashes have been in the southern regions of I-65, from Rensselaer into Merrillville, causing traffic congestion in those areas, police reported.

As the snow begins to move further north Tuesday evening, more crashes are expected to happen on Interstate 80/94, Indiana State Police said. Police warned drivers to use extreme caution or avoid traveling if possible during hazardous weather conditions.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A similar advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said.

