UPDATE: Multiple car crashes reported as soon as snowfall hits

As snow began to blanket the Region on Tuesday, first responders were out responding to multiple crashes across Northwest Indiana.
The wrecks began not long after 4 p.m. when the flakes started to fall across southern areas of the Region, swiftly moving north.
As of 4:30 p.m., there were multiple crashes on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police. None of the wrecks have caused serious injuries or major shutdowns on the local interstates as of Tuesday afternoon.
The majority of crashes have been in the southern regions of I-65, from Rensselaer into Merrillville, causing traffic congestion in those areas, police reported.
As the snow begins to move further north Tuesday evening, more crashes are expected to happen on Interstate 80/94, Indiana State Police said. Police warned drivers to use extreme caution or avoid traveling if possible during hazardous weather conditions.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A similar advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said.
Mixed precipitation total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected in portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the weather service.
Slippery road conditions are expected to continue during the evening commute.
In LaPorte County, travel likely will be affected for the Wednesday morning commute.
Snow, likely heavy at first, will spread over northern Illinois late this afternoon into the early evening, the NWS said.
"This will result in rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations. Snow will change gradually over to a wintry mix, including freezing rain from the late evening into the overnight from south to north," the NWS said.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, locally higher, are expected in portions of northern Illinois, mainly along and north of Interstate 88 and especially in far north central Illinois.
Light ice accumulation is likely across much of the area for at least a brief period Tuesday night.