UPDATE: National Weather Service warns of high waves, flooding in three counties

 Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

With waves threatening to reach 4 to 6 feet, a beach hazard statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for all Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Porter counties until Thursday afternoon.

The NWS statement will also apply to Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County, where waves are expected to reach similar heights.

Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water due to the dangerous swimming conditions presented by the strong rip and structural currents, which can sweep people into deeper areas of the lake.

The NWS also warns residents in these counties to watch for minor flooding due to heavy rainfall throughout this morning. Officials encourage people to avoid areas where flash floods could occur, as well.

Some roadways were already reportedly flooded, with Willowcreek Road closed due to high waters between U.S. 6 and County Road 700 in Portage. It will reopen once waters subside, Chief Troy Williams said.

High waters also closed U.S. 55 in Merrillville, just south of U.S. 30, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

"We'll monitor the situation and reopen the road as soon as it is safe," according to an INDOT post on Twitter. "We'll post an update once that happens."

