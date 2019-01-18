The Lake County Sheriff's Department urged Region residents not to drive during a winter storm expected to begin tonight and drop up to 7 inches of snow by noon Saturday.
"If you absolutely must drive, be sure to be prepared to become stranded," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a news release.
The National Weather Service predicted a chance of snow in Northwest Indiana starting about 5 p.m. Travel in the Region could become increasingly hazardous as the storm moves from north to south.
There could be a break in the snow Saturday afternoon, followed by lake-effect snow Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Just how much lake-effect snow the Region could see remains unclear. The weather service on Friday afternoon was updating its forecast.
Cities in northern Lake County are expected to see the most snow accumulation in the next few days.
Strong winds with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph also are expected Friday night and Saturday, which could case snow to blow and drift and reduce visibility.
Travel could become very hazardous or impossible, the weather service said.
Low temperatures in the single digits and subzero wind chills are expected Saturday night and Sunday, forecasters said.
A winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.
A winter storm watch for LaPorte County is set for 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday night.
The Sheriff's Department urged anyone who must travel to dress in layers with heavy outer clothing; pack food, water, blankets and flashlights; and ensure cellphones are fully charged.
Indiana State Police urged drivers to have a full tank of gas, plenty of windshield wiper fluid and an ice scraper.
Emergency workers will be dispatched to help drivers who crash or get stranded, but motorists should be prepared for long delays because of road conditions and call volume, Martinez said.
Drivers should reduce their speed, take extra time to get to destinations and to ensure there's plenty of space between them and the vehicle ahead of them on the road, police said.
The South Shore Line commuter rail line planned to closely monitoring train service through Tuesday morning.
Crews will be working continuously to minimize the weather impact, but some train delays may be possible, officials said.
Any disruptions will be posted at mysouthshoreline.com, the South Shore Line Facebook and Twitter pages, the mobile app and through email notifications.
Passengers should arrive early at boarding stations and use caution in parking lots and on train platforms, officials said.
State police said they will begin clearing abandoned vehicles Friday from I-65 and the Borman Expressway in preparation for an approaching weather system, according to a news release. The vehicles will be towed to reduce the risk to other drivers and make way for snowplows.
To locate a vehicle that has been towed, call the Indiana State Police Lowell post at 219-696-6242.
The Porter County sheriff's office said vehicles must be removed from the road if 2 or more inches of snow is expected. Failure to remove a vehicle parked on the road could result in the vehicle being towed and a fine of up to $50, according to the news release.
For more on the weather conditions, individuals can call the Indiana Department of Transportation at 800-261-7623.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.