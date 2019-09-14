An investigation is underway after 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were discovered by an attorney going through a late doctor's personal property in rural Will County on Thursday, according to a news release from the Will County Sheriff's Office.
The office received a phone call at 3:30 p.m. from an attorney representing Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3. While going through personal property at the home, the attorney uncovered the remains and requested the Will County coroner's office to provide proper removal, the release said. The coroner then contacted the county state's attorney and the sheriff's office.
Will County sheriff’s detectives, crime scene investigators and representatives from the coroner’s office arrived at an address where they were directed to the remains. The coroner's office took possession of the remains, the release said.
The family is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no evidence to suggest medical procedures were performed at the property.
Klopfer performed past abortions at Friendship Family Planning in Gary, as well as locations in South Bend and Fort Wayne, according to Times archives.
He entered a pretrial diversion program in Lake Superior County Court in July 2015. The agreement stated the prosecutor would defer prosecution for a year on class B misdemeanor charges against Klopfer as long as he didn't pick up new criminal charges within that time.
The charges stemmed from Klopfer failing to properly report an abortion he performed on a 13-year-old in Gary in September 2012. The girl was 11 weeks pregnant when the operation was performed. Indiana statutory rape laws required Klopfer to report the abortion within three days, according to past records and archives.
The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office also filed class B misdemeanor charges against Klopfer in regard to an improperly reported abortion performed on a 13-year-old at the South Bend Women's Pavilion in January 2013.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office moved to dismiss its charges against Klopfer in December 2015 after he entered a pretrial diversion program there, too. Klopfer was required to pay user's fees and court costs, perform 24 hours of community service and not pick up additional criminal charges over a year, according to the Associated Press.
Klopfer came under fire in December 2013 when more than 600 consumer complaints were filed against him. The complaints accused the doctor of errors and omissions on terminated pregnancy reports. The complaints were sent to the Lake County prosecutor's office and the Indiana attorney general's office. Nearly 500 complaints of improper reporting were filed against Klopfer in October in Allen County, according to archives.
Klopfer admitted two reports were not filed with the state in a timely fashion. The attorney general's office didn't file any disciplinary complaints against Klopfer at the time, according to the Associated Press.
The Indiana Medical Licensing Board requested Klopfer to appear before the board in January 2014 to respond to comments he made about not properly reporting an abortion he performed on a 13-year-old in Gary in September 2012.
Klopfer was scheduled for an initial hearing on class B misdemeanor charges filed in Lake County in April 2014. Lake Superior Court Judge Nicholas Schiralli granted a continuance after defense attorney Richard Wolter Jr. said he needed more time to obtain a deposition from a person with knowledge of the case.
The Indiana State Department of Health halted Klopfer from performing abortions in June 2014 after a new state law required documentation proving hospital admitting privileges. Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller filed a 1,833-count complaint against Klopfer in September that year with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board for failing to submit timely pregnancy reports. The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency said Klopfer was "valid to practice while reviewed." Friendship Family Planning ultimately closed on its own in May 2015.
Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. He is a graduate of Indiana University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.