UPDATE: Pattern of daily storms expected through July 2; flash flood watch could be extended, NWS says

Residents should be on the lookout for more potential severe weather warnings and flood watches as a scattering of strong storms are predicted to last through the end of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch for Northwest Indiana expired Saturday morning, however, expected rainfall Sunday could result in an extension of the flash flood watch, NWS said.

Waves of torrential rain are expected to be focused on Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

As of Friday evening, Meteorlogist Jake Petr, of the NWS, said rainfall totals in Northwest Indiana range from one-quarter of an inch to upwards of 3 inches as recorded since Thursday. Those numbers are expected to climb as more storms are forecasted to drench the Region through this weekend and beyond.

"It appears we are locked into a pattern of multiple waves of thunderstorms through next Friday," Petr said.

Saturday may see another round of severe storms in the afternoon and early evening and Sunday may also see daytime storms and another round sometime after 7 p.m., according to NWS. From there, everyday through July 2 has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.