CHICAGO — A two-car crash late Saturday on the South Side left two former Portage High School students dead and two adults injured, police said.
Michael J. Clark, 17, and Zachery R. Tomak, 16, were speeding north in a Subaru sedan when their car collided head-on with a southbound Chrysler 300 about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of South Doty Avenue in Chicago, according to police and Cook County medical examiner's records.
Clark, the driver, and Tomak, a passenger, were taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m. Sunday.
While the teens no longer attended Portage High School, the district is making counselors available to students grieving the loss of Clark and Tomak, said Melissa Deavers-Lowie, director of communications for Portage Township Schools.
"We were saddened to hear of the tragic passing of two former Portage Township Schools students this weekend. Michael Clark and Zachery Tomak will always be considered part of our Portage family. We extend our deepest sympathies to their families and ask that the entire Portage community keep them in their thoughts," according to a statement released by Deavers-Lowie.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 21-year-old man, and his 19-year-old female passenger were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. No condition updates were available Monday, police said.
Chicago police said they were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.