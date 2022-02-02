UPDATE: Porter County issues travel advisory; motorists across Region urged to stay home

Motorists are being urged to remain home Wednesday unless travel is absolutely necessary as a wet, heavy snow begins to blanket area roadways.

"You may look out your window this morning and think 'Psh, this is winter in Indiana, this is nothin!', but we assure you that MUCH more snow is on the way," according to an early morning report from the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

"While your morning commute may just be another wintry drive, the trip to get back home later will bring even more to be concerned about," district officials warn.

Porter County government issued a travel advisory shortly before 8 a.m. for roadways throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

"A Travel Advisory means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas," the notice reads.

"Please exercise caution when driving, or avoid driving if possible," government officials said. "Roads may be snow covered and slippery. Unincorporated Porter County means roads that are outside the municipal boundaries of cities and towns."

Many areas of the Region are at 3 inches of snowfall and counting, INDOT reports.

"We're heading into the period of heaviest snow rates, which will last through mid-day," according to the state. "Snow rates of up to 1"/hr will coincide with the morning commute, reducing visibility and making road conditions worse."

INDOT recommends that motorists who must be on the road leave early, increase stopping distance and take it slow. Winter survival kits in vehicles are also recommended, as is a full tank of gas.

Motorists are reporting on social media that travel is slow-going, but moving.

Only a very few power outages were reported early Wednesday by NIPSCO, but problems with a tree did leave at least 1,300 customers in the Chesterton area in the dark and without heat overnight, the company had said.

Power was restored to those customers shortly before 5 a.m.

A growing number of schools, businesses and other sites around the Region are reportedly closed Wednesday due to the snow and unsafe travel conditions.

Come back to nwi.com throughout the day for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.