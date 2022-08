UPDATE: Search continues for 2 missing boaters

EAST CHICAGO — The search continues for two men last seen leaving the Robert A. Pastrick Marina nearly two weeks ago on a 30-foot boat.

Curtis Herron and Dexter Sain, both 36 and of Chicago, left the marina shortly before 8:30 a.m. July 27 and headed toward Illinois, East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Marina staff told police Herron arrived July 26 with paperwork showing he was the new owner of a boat in storage, he said.

Employees helped Herron launch the boat about 3 p.m. July 26, he said.

Herron's sister, Tatiana Herron, said the boat was a 30-foot white Bayliner named Cindy Ann.

Surveillance video from the marina showed Herron tied the boat off at Pier D for a couple of hours and then moved it to a fuel dock, where he remained overnight, Rivera said. Surveillance cameras show the boat left the marina the next morning and headed north towards Illinois.

Sain and Herron called for a private tow later that morning at about 10:15 because the boat was having electrical issues, according to a news release from Rivera. However, after discussing pricing with the tow company, Sain and Herron declined their services. The tow company gave the boaters the number for the Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit, but they never called.

Sain and Herron's last known location was about a mile away from Cleveland Cliffs Steel.

Video from the marina didn't show any signs of foul play, Rivera said.

On July 29, the Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit conducted a search, but found nothing. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Twitter, search efforts were conducted via air and water. The coast guard suspended the search Aug. 2.

"All marinas and inlets in Indiana and Illinois have been searched and there have been no signs of the boat or any signs of a crash site," Rivera wrote in the news release.

Herron was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray hoodie, black jeans and red/blue/white Gucci shoes, according to a missing persons flyer. Herron is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair. He is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with long, wavy black hair and a mustache.

Family friend Dante Young lives with Sain. Young also spent time with Sain and Herron at the marina, leaving around midnight July 27. He said Sain was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans with black writing on them and white shoes. Young said Sain also had a black T-shirt with him.

Sain's sister, Terrica Sain, said her brother is 6-foot and weighs about 165 pounds. She said he has face tattoos, a mustache and a beard.

“I want my brother found alive and well," Terrica Sain said. "I will never stop searching until we can bring him home, ... even if that is the case (that Sain and Herron are dead), we still want them found."

Anyone who may have seen Herron's boat or has information about Herron or Sain's whereabouts is asked to call East Chicago Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or email him at mpena@eastchicago.com. Anonymous tips can be left at 219-391-8500.