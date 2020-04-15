UPDATE: Snow wreaks havoc on Illinois roads, makes travel in Indiana hazardous

7 Day Forecast
Wintry weather Wednesday morning contributed to multiple pileups on Illinois highways and created hazardous conditions for Indiana drivers.
Illinois State Police issued a warning just before 7 a.m. that they were responding to multiple-vehicle crashes in a number of locations.
In Indiana, snow was falling and Lake and Porter counties were under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.
Indiana State Police also responded to several crashes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
About 9:20 a.m., the right lane of westbound Interstate 94 was closed near Ind. 249 for a crash, according to the state's TrafficWise map.
Snow could create slippery conditions, and conditions could change rapidly on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow was expected to diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by late morning, forecasters said.
On Chicago's North Side, about 50 vehicles were involved in a 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said.
Illinois State Police closed all of the expressway's southbound lanes near Chicago's North Avenue for about three hours, and multiple northbound lanes temporarily were closed.
Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene.
Low traction along expressway was responsible for the collisions, officials said.
Multiple injuries were reported in crashes on expressways throughout the Chicago area, but all appeared to be non-life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.
The closures and delays affected several expressways to the south, including Interstate 55 at I-294 northbound, I-57 northbound at I-294 northbound, and I-57 northbound 159th Street.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
