UPDATE: Snow wreaks havoc on Illinois roads, makes travel in Indiana hazardous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wintry weather Wednesday morning contributed to multiple pileups on Illinois highways and created hazardous conditions for Indiana drivers.

Illinois State Police issued a warning just before 7 a.m. that they were responding to multiple-vehicle crashes in a number of locations.

In Indiana, snow was falling and Lake and Porter counties were under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

Indiana State Police also responded to several crashes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

About 9:20 a.m., the right lane of westbound Interstate 94 was closed near Ind. 249 for a crash, according to the state's TrafficWise map.

Snow could create slippery conditions, and conditions could change rapidly on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and ramps, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow was expected to diminish as temperatures rise above freezing by late morning, forecasters said.

On Chicago's North Side, about 50 vehicles were involved in a 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said.