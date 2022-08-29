UPDATE: Thousands remain without power after storms hit Northwest Indiana

Nearly 15,000 NIPSCO customers and 3,600 Kankakee Valley REMC members were still without power about 8 p.m. Monday night after strong storms brought high winds and rain to Northwest Indiana.

NIPSCO's outage numbers rose after the storms moved out of Northwest Indiana across the company's northern Indiana service territory.

As of 8 p.m., outage numbers appeared to be decreasing for customers in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Hammond, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Valparaiso and Wanatah.

Outages appeared to remain in communities farther south, including LaPorte, Lake Village, Lowell, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Wheatfield.

The hardest-hit areas in Kankakee Valley REMC's service territory included Starke and Pulaski counties, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said. Some members in Porter, LaPorte and Marshall counties also were affected.

Kankakee Valley REMC crews planned to work through the night, she said. However, there was a possibility some areas may not see power restored until morning because of equipment damage.

The cooperative had reports of six broken poles and many downed power lines caused by falling trees and branches.

NIPSCO said it did not yet have an estimate for when power would be restored. The company was continuing to track developing weather patterns, and crews were prepared to respond.

In Crown Point, Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said crews were on standby Monday afternoon because of the anticipated high winds.

Workers responded to Goldsborough Street near Hoffman Street for reports of large branches, Glenn Drive and Center Ross Road for large branches, East Street and Goldsborough for large branches, Indiana Avenue and North Street for part of a downed tree and 95th Avenue and Polk Street for a report of damage.

NIPSCO and Kankakee Valley REMC warned residents who encounter downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations to use caution. Downed wires should always be treated as live wires.

"We understand how being without power can be an inconvenience," Steeb said. "When working to restore power, our crews put safety as our primary focus."

In the wake of a storm, NIPSCO first conducts a damage assessment.

"NIPSCO's restoration process begins with repairing large transmission and distribution lines that supply electricity to large numbers of customers in large geographic areas — including critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response," according to information posted on the company's website. "Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired."

NIPSCO customers can report an outage by texting "out" to 444111, visiting nipsco.com/outages or using the NIPSCO app.