Region residents who had to slog through Monday’s snow may want to think again before heading out into possible record-breaking cold midweek.
A "potentially life-threatening" wind chill warning is in effect from Tuesday evening through noon Thursday for all of Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.
Air temperatures will be 20 degrees below zero with wind chills of 30 to 50 degrees below zero late Tuesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather service meteorologist Charles Mott said the temperatures will be record-breaking in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting Wednesday morning with air temperatures dropping around 12 below zero.
Residents should take precautions ahead of the cold, by clearing snow away from gas meters and exhaust or fresh air vents for appliances, officials said. Additionally, cars need to be filled with gas and tire pressures checked as the cold air can impact pressure levels.
"The roads will be frozen for the next few days, so don't go out unless you absolutely have to," Mott said. "If you do go outside, bundle up."
Illinois State Police announced Monday afternoon that it will be adding additional patrols on the roadways over the next couple of days in preparation for the record lows, making traveling extremely dangerous.
"The fewer drivers on the road, the fewer accidents and the safer everyone will be. Please do them, and all first responders, a favor by staying home or if you must drive, do so with extra care,” Acting Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said the department will also be adding additional patrols over the next few days, especially along the Indiana Toll Road, which saw heavy traffic Monday. Bohner said the dropping temperatures have turned wet roads to ice, "making things turn for the worse."
"This is extreme cold, which makes it imperative that people call for help if they find themselves in a situation where their care might not be working or in an accident," Bohner said. "It can get deadly quick with the cold weather being forecasted."
Indiana State Police responded Monday morning to multiple crashes on Interstates 80/94 and 65, including two jack-knifed semis about 10 a.m. on northbound I-65 just south of the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point.
By Monday afternoon, heavy snowfall had wound down. Occasional snow and possible freezing drizzle was expected in the afternoon, the weather service said. Blowing and drifting snow could become a problem, especially in open areas.
Many schools and offices delayed classes or closed because of the weather.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are currently under a winter weather advisory.
Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties were under a travel advisory, which means routine travel may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Arctic cold on the way
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest reported the icy conditions and temperatures through the district has caused slick spots and made for difficult driving conditions.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez strongly advised all citizens living in Lake County to not travel during the cold period. Communities, including Gary, Hobart and Lake Station are requesting non-essential travel beginning Tuesday night until noon Thursday.
Martinez said power lines were down along Benton St. and 109th Avenue in Winfield Monday night, resulting in a large police presence in the area.
A wind chill watch will begin Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday afternoon, the weather service said.
Dangerous wind chills expected during that time could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
Air temperatures are expected to begin falling Tuesday night to a low of around 20 below zero with wind chills of 40 to 45 below zero.
High air temperatures Wednesday from 10 to 20 degrees below zero are possible, with wind chills from 40 to 50 degrees below zero.
Low air temperatures Wednesday night around minus 20 are expected, with high air temperatures around zero possible Thursday.
Take precautions, officials say
Use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow away from gas meters, Lake County 911 said. Never kick or hit the meter or its piping with a hammer. Residents who have no heat or suspect low gas pressure should call NIPSCO at 800-464-7726.
A blocked dryer, furnace, fireplace or water heater vent can cause equipment shutdown, damage or carbon monoxide buildup, officials said. Residents should ensure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can lead to altered mental status, unconsciousness and death. Residents who suspect a carbon monoxide leak or have a detector activate should shut off appliances, leave the area and take everyone with, and call 911, Lake County 911 said.
Residents also might consider setting a consistent temperature in the home throughout the day. A heating system may struggle to catch up if “away” or “sleep” settings are enabled.
Space heaters should be used with caution. Use heaters rated for interior use with safety features such as automatic shutoff, and keep flammable items at least 3 feet away from heat sources.
Prevent frozen pipes
Indiana American Water Co. offered a number of tips to prevent freezing of pipes.
- Residents should consider leaving cabinet doors open in kitchen and bathroom areas to allow warm air to circulate and letting a faucet drip to keep water moving through the pipes. If young children are in the home, relocate any chemicals or cleaners that may have otherwise been out of reach behind the cabinet doors.
- Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking, especially where cable TV or phone lines enter the house, to keep cold air away from pipes.
- Make certain the water to your hose bibs is shut off inside the home, the lines are drained and the hose is disconnected from the spigot.
- Drain and shut off entirely the water to any unoccupied residence such as a summer or vacation home. Set the thermostat at no lower than 55 degrees if you’re going out of town.
- Make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is in case you need to shut your water off in an emergency situation.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said.
Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Call city or town halls for more information.
Delayed garbage pickup
Extreme weather conditions have impacted trash pickup throughout the Region.
Republic Services will delay trash pickup this week in Schererville. All pickup normally scheduled for Wednesday through Friday will be one day behind.
Lake Station’s regular Wednesday garbage pickup will be done Friday and Thursday’s will be done Saturday.
Hobart’s public works has cancelled its pickup on Wednesday and Thursday. The regular schedule will resume Friday.
