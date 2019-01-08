VALPARAISO — High winds Tuesday caused power outages from damaged equipment.
The Region remains under a wind advisory until 11 p.m. Tuesday, after National Weather Service officials extended the advisory that had been set to expire at 9 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
Sixty-three customers were without power in Valparaiso after wind gusts broke a utility pole, said Karen McLean of NIPSCO public affairs. The affected area is a subdivision south of U.S. 30 and east of Smoke Road.
McLean said customers' power would be restored by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"As always we thank our customers for their patience,"McLean said. "And most importantly for the their safety, we remind them to stay away from downed power lines and downed poles and to treat every down wire as if it's live."
The winds are expected to give way to a cold snap that could cause daytime high temperatures to fall by more than 20 degrees compared to recent days.
Conditions could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Indiana Toll Road operators had extended a wind ban until 11 p.m. Tuesday for the entire toll road for triple tractor-trailers, long-doubles, high-profile only, and high-profile oversize permit loads.
Some tree damage was expected, and loose objects that are not secured were likely to be blown around.
The winds are expected to give way to seasonably cold conditions for the remainder of the week, the weather service said.
High temperatures in the 20s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, followed by highs near 30 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Parts of LaPorte County could see 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Wind chills from 5 to 10 are expected at times Wednesday night, forecasters said.