WATCH NOW: Cold to persist through week; more snow to come later in week

The bitter winter cold continues into early Wednesday morning, with a very slight-warm up following it. However, another cold front and snowfall is yet to come later in the week.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, low temperatures will be no warmer than zero degrees and could be as cold as minus 10 in spots. With wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph much of the night, "feels like" temperatures are expected to range from minus 10 to as low as minus 20.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Though the coldest conditions will be behind us, the afternoon hours Wednesday are not looking much better, said Matt Holiner, Lee Corp. chief Midwest meteorologist. High temperatures will only reach the low teens and wind chills will stay below zero for most.

Fortunately, a warm front will arrive Wednesday night, causing Region temperatures to gradually rise during the overnight hours, Holiner said.

Temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the low to mid teens and high temperatures will reach around 30 degrees Thursday afternoon. Winds will be stronger though. With gusts around 25 mph, "feels like" temperatures won't rise above the low 20's.

However, Holiner said a cold front Thursday night will bring snow, with more lake effect on Friday.

Several communities have responded by opening warming shelters and offerings tips on how to stay safe and warm during the cold snap.

Residents should never use an oven for heat or bring charcoal or gas grills indoors, Cook County's Department of Emergency Management said.

All portable heaters should be unplugged when not in use, and electric space heaters should be used with extreme caution. They should never be placed near curtains or other flammable materials, and they should be turned off before going to bed.

Heat should be kept at adequate levels, and faucets should be left open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keeping the body moving can help because the body generates its own heat during physical activity.

Pets should be brought inside during cold weather, and other animals and livestock should be moved to sheltered areas with drinking water that is not frozen.

Residents should stay indoors, if possible, East Chicago officials said.

Those who venture out should walk carefully on icy or snowy ground, avoid overexertion during shoveling, stay dry and change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat.

Wear several layers of warm, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Signs of frostbite include the loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, earlobes and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, residents should seek medical help immediately.

Signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the person to a warm location, remove wet clothing, warm the center of the body first and give warm, nonalcoholic beverages if conscious. Get medical help immediately.

Avoid driving, if possible. If driving, inform others of your destination, travel during the day and inform others of the destination. Bring an emergency kit.

If pipes freeze, remove any insulation or layers and wrap pipes in rags. Completely open all faucets and pour hot water over pipes, starting where they are most exposed to cold.

Maintain ventilation when using kerosene heaters to avoid build-up of toxic fumes. Refuel kerosene heaters outside and keep them at least 3 feet from flammable objects.

The following warming shelters will be available:

Cook County

Bloom Township Center, 425 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The warming center is following CDC recommendations for COVID-19. Masks must be worn while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. Pets are not allowed.

East Chicago

Martin Luther King Center, 4802 Melville Ave., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Everyone entering the shelter must wear a mask. Body temperature will be checked before admission to the center. Hand sanitizer will be available. Social distancing will be enforced.

Gary

When temperatures are below 32 degrees, residents can board city buses and vans free of charge using code 32.

Calumet Township's multipurpose room, 1900 W. 41st Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for women and children only

Brother's Keep, 2120 Broadway, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., men only

Holy Angels School, 973-975 W. Sixth Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., overnight only, police or fire escort required for entrance after 7 p.m.

Lansing

Primary heating/cooling center: Village of Lansing courtroom, 2710 170th St., 708-895-7150, open 24 hours

Secondary heating/cooling centers:

Eisenhower Community and Fitness Center, 2550 178th St., 708-474-8552, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from September to May

Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave., 708-474-2447, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday

Lansing Police Department, F.A.T.S. Building, 2710 170th St., 708-895-7150, open 24 hours, maximum capacity of 20 to 25 people

Lansing Municipal Building, 3141 Ridge Road, 708-895-7200, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends

Lansing Municipal Airport, 3249 Airport Drive, 708-418-5888, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, maximum capacity of 10 to 12 people

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.