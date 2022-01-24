WATCH NOW: Road conditions to get worse as snow falls, INDOT says

A winter weather advisory was in effect for all of Northwest Indiana from 5 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Monday, when the heaviest snow is expected, Times meteorologist Matt Holiner said.

"Avoiding travel during this time is ideal," he said. "If you have to venture out, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance."

Snow was expected to be heavy in spots and was likely to significantly slow the morning commute.

Snow was expected to become more scattered in nature during the afternoon for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but still looked likely for Porter and LaPorte counties.

With breezy conditions expected, snow that was already on the ground was expected to be blown around, further reducing visibility.

Temperatures Monday were predicted to be near 30, but "feels like" temperatures were expected to reach only the low 20s Monday.

While only light to moderate snow was expected Monday night across most of the Region, another band of lake-effect snow could set up behind a cold front.