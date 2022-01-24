 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Road conditions to get worse as snow falls, INDOT says
WATCH NOW: Road conditions to get worse as snow falls, INDOT says

WATCH NOW: Road conditions to get worse as snow falls, INDOT says

INDOT posted this photo collage showing road conditions early Monday across Northwest Indiana. Drivers who must venture out should allow for extra travel time, drive slow and leave plenty of following distance, officials said.

 Provided

After significant snow Sunday across the Region, another round is already on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us what to expect as we start the work week.

Heavy snow was causing hazardous road conditions and low visibility Monday morning throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The department said its snowplows were out overnight clearing state highways of Sunday's snow, but with morning snow falling the roads remained slick between passes.

Drivers should expect conditions to deteriorate as the snowfall continues, INDOT said.

All lanes of U.S. 30 between Valparaiso and Wanatah were blocked because of an overturned semi, the department said. Cleanup was expected to be extensive, and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Indiana State Police troopers were going "from crash to crash to slide-off" Monday morning, according to the Lowell post.

"You can help us out by slowing down and being extra cautious," police said. "Several of these crashes and slide-offs could have been easily prevented."

Lake, Newton and Jasper counties were under a travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

An advisory "means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas."

A winter weather advisory was in effect for all of Northwest Indiana from 5 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Monday, when the heaviest snow is expected, Times meteorologist Matt Holiner said.

"Avoiding travel during this time is ideal," he said. "If you have to venture out, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance."

Snow was expected to be heavy in spots and was likely to significantly slow the morning commute.

Snow was expected to become more scattered in nature during the afternoon for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but still looked likely for Porter and LaPorte counties.

With breezy conditions expected, snow that was already on the ground was expected to be blown around, further reducing visibility.

Temperatures Monday were predicted to be near 30, but "feels like" temperatures were expected to reach only the low 20s Monday.

While only light to moderate snow was expected Monday night across most of the Region, another band of lake-effect snow could set up behind a cold front.

The system was predicted to focus over LaPorte County, keeping the threat for heavy snow there going through the evening hours Monday before the intensity backs off overnight.

Temperatures were expected to tumble as well, with lows reaching the single digits for most and low teens in LaPorte County. With winds still gusting around 20 to 25 mph, wind chills will range from zero to 10 below zero across Northwest Indiana.

Tuesday looked completely dry and mostly sunny across Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but a few snow flurries will still be possible in the early morning in Porter County. Isolated snow showers may linger in LaPorte County through the early afternoon. Additional snow expected to fall across the Region included:

  • Newton County: 0.5 to 1.5 inch;
  • Jasper County: 1 to 2 inches;
  • Hammond: 1.5 to 2.5 inches;
  • Crown Point: 1.5 to 2.5 inches;
  • Portage: 2 to 3 inches;
  • Valparaiso: 2 to 4 inches;
  • Michigan City: 3 to 5 inches;
  • La Porte: 4 to 6 inches.

Very cold conditions were expected Tuesday. Instead of normal high temperatures in the mid 30s, highs in the mid-teens were expected across the Region. Winds could be lighter than Monday and Monday night, but "feels like" temperatures will still struggle to climb above zero degrees.

