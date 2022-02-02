WATCH NOW: Up to 13 inches of accumulation reported; snow to continue Thursday

Watch now: Winter storm update for Northwest Indiana with major snowfall totals Snow has been slamming the Region throughout the day and more is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.

Wrecked and stuck vehicles were scattered across Northwest Indiana as a winter storm swept through on Wednesday, causing travel watches and warnings across several counties.

Snow accumulation totals as of 7 p.m. Wednesday showed a range of 7 to 13 inches across the Region, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises.

Cedar Lake reported the largest total with 13 inches, Dyer had 11 inches, Lansing had 10 inches and Valparaiso had 10.4 inches.

LaPorte County reported 10 to 11 inches, Newton County had a range of 7 to 11 inches and Jasper County reported 8 inches of accumulation.

A travel watch was issued for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, which means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Newton County was issued a travel watch, which is the highest level of travel advisory, in which travel is restricted to emergency workers only.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," the Department of Homeland Security said.

Officials also urged motorists to stay off the roadways and exercise caution if travel is required.

Throughout Wednesday, multiple crashes and slide-offs were reported around the Region, including a several-vehicle collision on Interstate 65 south of the Lowell interchange.

An Indiana State Police trooper escaped injury Wednesday morning when an allegedly impaired driver plowed into his squad car while the officer was investigating another crash along Interstate 94.

State police said the alleged impaired driver rear-ended the fully marked state police vehicle while all its emergency lights were activated.

"We can't make this stuff up," police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The driver blamed for the crash was taken to the LaPorte County jail, police said.

"You may look out your window this morning and think 'Psh, this is winter in Indiana, this is nothin!', but we assure you that much more snow is on the way," the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.

Three rounds of snow possible

Holiner said most areas of the Region have already seen the worst of the storm.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday a second round of snowfall is predicted to arrive and stick around into Thursday afternoon, Holiner said.

"This round will not be as intense as the current round," he said. "Mostly light to moderate snow, but pockets of heavy snow can't be ruled out, especially in Jasper and Newton counties."

A third and final round of lake-effect snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday morning.

"Most of the Region will see an additional 5 to 7 inches of snow on top of what's already fallen," Holiner said. "A few could see as little as 4 inches or as much as 9 inches."

Few power outages reported

INDOT recommends that motorists who must be on the road leave early, increase stopping distance and take it slow. Winter survival kits in vehicles are also recommended, as is a full tank of gas.

Only a very few power outages were reported early Wednesday by NIPSCO, but problems with a tree did leave at least 1,300 customers in the Chesterton area in the dark and without heat, the company said.

Power was restored to Region customers by Wednesday evening.

Several schools, businesses and other sites around the Region are reportedly closed Wednesday due to the snow and unsafe travel conditions.

Holcomb responds

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, "In my five years here, this is the first truly statewide weather event that has prompted us to have a response effort statewide. It will require expertise in different areas at different times, and we just ask for your cooperation."

"Whatever this severe weather throws at us we're going to meet and exceed that with all of the manpower and resources and assets that we have," he said. "Over the next three or four days this is going to be a bumpy patch. This is a weather pattern from New Mexico to Maine and we’re right smack in the middle of it."

"We are not just prepared for the next coming days and the weather ahead but we are overprepared. And we would suggest everyone doing the same.”

Calling for a "common sense" approach from his fellow Hoosiers, Holcomb asked the public to be patient on the roadways, don't tailgate snow plows, avoid downed power lines or trees, don't bring generators inside homes, avoid overexerting while shoveling snow, check on neighbors and pay attention to local news reports.

"We have the resources to weather this storm," he said. "What we really need is cooperation."

Times Staff Writer Daniel Carden contributed to this report.

