CHICAGO — A Whiting man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday on the city's East Side, authorities said.
Jeovani Martinez, 28, was standing on a sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. when someone in a black SUV traveling north in the 10600 block of Green Bay Avenue fired several shots, according to police and Cook County medical examiner's records.
Martinez was shot in the shoulder and stomach. He was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 8 p.m.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to submit tips at www.chicagopolice.org.