Turn on your headlights and drive with caution: a wintry mix of precipitation has started falling across parts of Northwest Indiana.
The snowfall wasn't expected to cause major traffic problems, but could create some slick spots.
Drivers should slow down and leave plenty of room between vehicles, according to Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.
Parts of Lake and Porter counties could see less than an inch of snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.
Region residents heading into Illinois for weekend activities should expect to see heavy, wet snow as they head north. A winter storm warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties in Illinois through 1 a.m. Sunday, with total accumulations of up to 8 inches predicted.
In LaPorte County, rain was expected to move in through the afternoon and turn to snow overnight.
Parts of LaPorte County could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, said Chris Roller, a meteorologist at the Northern Indiana National Weather Service office. Snow could continue through 4 or 5 a.m. Sunday.
Temperatures could fall to 32 to 33 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning in LaPorte County. Slightly higher overnight temperatures were expected in Lake and Porter counties.
"It's probably a good idea to cover up plants if they're susceptible to cold temperatures," Roller said.
That includes plants that have started to flower or might be damaged by frost.
Temperatures were expected to rise Sunday into the 50s, with overnight lows Sunday to Monday in the 40s and rain throughout much of next week.