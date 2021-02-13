With search on for new Mokena police chief, familiar face at helm

It was not quite three months before former Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy came out of retirement and took the interim chief’s job in neighboring Mokena.
The 71-year-old, however, does not have the itch to stay in the saddle for the long term. He is on a committee to help pick the new chief as the position left open when Steven Vaccaro retired in December.
That came months after being placed on a paid administrative leave after some members of his department sent a letter of no-confidence to the village’s board of trustees.
McCarthy said that he chose to lead the Mokena force for a few months but was interested in staying retired after that.
“This is a nice pastime during the winter and the COVID, but I’m not interested in being the full-time chief,” McCarthy said. “It would be a great department to lead, don’t get me wrong. Under other circumstances, I would consider it. But my time in law enforcement — close to 50 years — is enough.”
Mayor Frank Fleischer said that having a respected chief on board makes hiring a new chief easier because the search would be more thorough. He said the application process has just started and doesn’t have a timetable to announce the new chief. McCarthy guessed a new chief could be in place between April 1 and May 1.
“The best candidate is somebody with strong leadership and communication skills who is ready to join a professional management team,” Fleischer said. “We definitely want to bring someone in here who can fit in and has the ability, has been around the block a few times and still has that fire in his or her belly.”
McCarthy, who had been Orland Park’s boss from May 1994 through August 2020, is keeping his eyes peeled for someone with management savvy.
“A strong management background is helpful,” McCarthy said. “It doesn’t have to be in local law enforcement or federal or county. But the more management experience, the better. The chief of police is the manager. It’s getting more complicated all the time.
“We live in typically union environments. There is interest arbitration, grievance arbitration, budget and personnel issues. Those are the things you have to manage. You need to know the operations side, but you have commanders and deputy chiefs to do that work. It’s the management side that’s important. That’s what I’ll be looking for along with a significant background in law enforcement, of course.”
The new hire will have a few luxuries. McCarthy is making several proposals to the board, including purchasing drones. He said he is a part of a committee to try to build a new police station.
“The new chief will have some good things and can build from those things,” McCarthy said.
The application process closes Feb. 16. Notice of the job opening has been sent to local, state and national police organizations.
Throughout the nation, a growing mistrust between the police and residents make it a tough time to be in law enforcement. Fleischer said Mokena, and the Lincoln-Way area in general, is different.
“One thing we have here, the people respect their police and police department,” he said. “This is a good area to be a police officer in. We care about our police officers. We care about the job they do.”
It appears that the differences between the Mokena police and management have cooled down.
McCarthy said he is getting “1,000%” cooperation from his workers and tried to set the tone early after his Nov. 24 hire.
“I told them it would be presumptuous of me to tell them how to do their policing,” he said. “On the other hand, I told them I had almost 50 years of experience, and they could benefit from that, too. It’s been a great partnership.”
Included in that experience was a long stint with the Secret Service and taking a bullet to the chest during the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan March 30, 1981.
“I’m not getting younger, and I have grandkids,” he said. “I turned 71 this year, and there are not too many people in the police business my age anymore. I feel great, but I thought it was the time to step down and let the younger folks take over.”
Fleischer said an investigation into the rank-and-file’s claims against Vacarro that were not made public was dropped when Vacarro retired.
“I have to say thank you to Steve; it was his decision to resign,” the mayor said. “Nobody on the board believes anything about that no-confidence letter. I want to make that clear. We felt the chief did a good job while he was in there. He made the decision because he didn’t want to drag the village through any mud or muck. So, he resigned and moved on.”