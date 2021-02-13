With search on for new Mokena police chief, familiar face at helm

It was not quite three months before former Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy came out of retirement and took the interim chief’s job in neighboring Mokena.

The 71-year-old, however, does not have the itch to stay in the saddle for the long term. He is on a committee to help pick the new chief as the position left open when Steven Vaccaro retired in December.

That came months after being placed on a paid administrative leave after some members of his department sent a letter of no-confidence to the village’s board of trustees.

McCarthy said that he chose to lead the Mokena force for a few months but was interested in staying retired after that.

“This is a nice pastime during the winter and the COVID, but I’m not interested in being the full-time chief,” McCarthy said. “It would be a great department to lead, don’t get me wrong. Under other circumstances, I would consider it. But my time in law enforcement — close to 50 years — is enough.”