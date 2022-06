Woman died after single-car crash on I-80/94, officials say

LANSING — A 20-year-old woman died last week following a single-car crash early June 19 on westbound Interstate 80/94, near Wentworth Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Krystale C. Timmons, who had addresses in South Chicago Heights and Griffith, died at a hospital Thursday after the crash about 12:05 a.m. June 19, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and police.

Timmons was driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala when she lost control of the car and struck a concrete median barrier, police said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her passenger, Kaiden D. Ruffen, 19, of South Chicago Heights, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

