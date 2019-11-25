CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 65-year-old woman has fallen seven stories to her death inside Water Tower Place.
Police say the woman fell about 6:05 p.m. Sunday from the seventh floor to the first floor inside the shopping center. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the identity of the woman and her cause of death of the woman are pending with the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By 7:45 p.m., the shopping center was largely empty except for a few store employees.
