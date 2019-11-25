{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 65-year-old woman has fallen seven stories to her death inside Water Tower Place.

Police say the woman fell about 6:05 p.m. Sunday from the seventh floor to the first floor inside the shopping center. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police say the identity of the woman and her cause of death of the woman are pending with the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By 7:45 p.m., the shopping center was largely empty except for a few store employees.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
3
11
1

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.