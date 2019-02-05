Northwest Indiana could escape the brunt of an ice storm expected to hit much of the Chicago area Tuesday night.
Illinois was expected to take the hardest hit this round because of the storm's orientation, said Charles Mott, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office.
"It's going to be taking more of a north-northeast track, so Indiana is not going to see much," Mott said.
The afternoon forecast didn't show Indiana seeing any ice at all, but there is a margin of error, he said.
Lake and Porter counties were under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Precipitation was expected to begin in Chicago about 7 p.m. and move into Northwest Indiana by about 8 p.m. There was a chance of thunderstorms.
Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate in Northwest Indiana, the weather service said.
Freezing rain was expected to transition to rain along the Interstate 80 corridor early Wednesday.
The Kankakee River at Shelby remained under a flood warning, but there was little chance of a repeat of historic flooding last year, officials said.
The river was at 10.9 feet Tuesday morning and was expected to crest at 11.7 feet by Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service.