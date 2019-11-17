{{featured_button_text}}
CALUMET CITY — A 58-year-old Calumet City man died in a motor vehicle accident outside his home, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner.

David Benn was injured in the 200 block of 157th Street. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond where he was later pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m., the coroner said.

Details on the Benn's injuries and the accident are pending.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

