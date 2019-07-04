{{featured_button_text}}
COOK COUNTY — A 53-year-old Hammond man died after being struck by a vehicle, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said in a news release.

Ricky Stewart had been pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday with a cause of death listed as "complications of multiple injuries."

Officials have not released where Stewart — who lived in the 5600 block of Calumet Avenue — had been hit. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center following the incident.

Calls to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

