COOK COUNTY — A 53-year-old Hammond man died after being struck by a vehicle, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said in a news release.
Ricky Stewart had been pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday with a cause of death listed as "complications of multiple injuries."
Officials have not released where Stewart — who lived in the 5600 block of Calumet Avenue — had been hit. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center following the incident.
Calls to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
