Your daily forecast; Matt Holiner back Wednesday

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off.

He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days:

It will be partly sunny Monday with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

South to southwest winds are expected around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, the NWS said.

There is a 20% chance of showers or drizzle overnight with a low around 37 degrees, according to the forecast. Northwest winds be 5 to 10 mph.

 
Matt Holiner

Matt Holiner 
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

