The Minnesota Boychoir will perform a free community concert at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

The singing group from the Land of 10,000 Lakes will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Lutheran church at 1700 Monticello Park Drive in Valparaiso.

Founded in 1962, the choir has an extensive repertoire that encompasses choral, sacred, classical, secular, folk and contemporary music sung in 30 different languages and dialects. It has more than 150 singers under the age of 18 who perform up to 30 concerts a year around the globe in venues like churches, schools and concert halls.

"The Minnesota Boychoir, now in its 61st season, is the oldest continually operating boys’ choir in the Twin Cities," Immanuel Lutheran Church's Kristen Kearney said in a press release. "Their reputation for excellence has brought invitations from local and national music conventions, as well as sporting events and touring Broadway companies."

The choir has performed with many local and national performers over the years, including the Minnesota Orchestra, the Minnesota Opera, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony and the Prague Philharmonic. Often out touring, the Minnesota Boyhoir has taken the stage in five continents and performed in prominent venues like Sydney’s Opera House, Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican and Montserrat Abbey in Barcelona.

"The Minnesota Boychoir trains young men to be outstanding musicians and strives to help them develop a sense of poise and self-confidence through education and performance," Kearney said. "This is a free concert, but donations are encouraged. All donations will go to the Minnesota Boychoir."