Immunization Coalition holds clinic Thursday

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Immunization Coalition (IIC) will hold an immunization clinic on Thursday, an opportunity for families to meet the Sept. 19 Merrillville school immunization deadline for the 2022-23 school year.

The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

Anyone can get immunized at this clinic; children do not have to be students at Merrillville schools to receive immunizations.

Parents should register online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration and enter code IN65942. A screening questionnaire is available on the Merrillville Community School Corp. website, www.mvsc.k12.in.us, that can be downloaded, completed and brought in to save time.

The coalition accepts all forms of insurance, and there is no cost for those without insurance.

Students who participate in the clinic will be vaccinated with all recommended vaccinations that are due at the time of the clinic, unless the IIC is contacted for specific vaccine refusal 48 hours prior to the clinic via email to clinic@vaccinateindiana.org or phone 317-628-7116.

Vaccines that may be administered include DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB, HPV, Influenza, MMR, Meningitis, Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella, Flu and Covid-19.

For more information, contact the IIC or Merrillville Community School Corp. Nursing Coordinator Tina Foreman, 219-650-5307, x7539.