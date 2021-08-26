 Skip to main content
Impaired driving checkpoints planned in Lake County this weekend
urgent

Impaired driving checkpoints planned in Lake County this weekend

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership announced it will set up checkpoints throughout the county this weekend to catch impaired drivers and convince others to refrain from taking the wheel in the first place.

Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said part of the purpose of the program is to publicize the checkpoints in advance, an effort to “persuade people to choose a designated driver, call a cab or arrange for another way home.”

Russo said the checkpoints are also intended to reduce crashes “through education and prevention.”

The checkpoints will be in place beginning Friday, Aug. 27.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

