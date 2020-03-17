2 in Lake County test positive for COVID-19; Indiana confirms 30 cases

Two Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new positive cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 30.

Three cases have been confirmed in Northwest Indiana as of Tuesday morning, including the two latest cases in Lake County and a 55-year-old LaPorte County man who is seeking care at Porter Regional Hospital.

No other information about the two Lake County residents was immediately available.

Health officials also announced Tuesday that Indiana has suffered its second Hoosier death as a result of the virus.

The deceased Indiana residents was a Johnson County adult over 60 who had been hospitalized, state health officials said.

The state announced on Monday its first Hoosier death. That person had been under care in central Indiana's Community Health Network before dying.

That person was also over 60 years old, and had a preexisting health issue before testing positive for the virus.