MUNSTER — A total of 2,199 Munster residents were without power Wednesday evening.
Around 6:45 p.m. some large tree limbs fell and hit electrical lines near Harrison and Broadmoor avenues, NIPSCO spokesman Rick Calinski said. NIPSCO crews are at the scene working to restore power, however no restoration time has been announced.
Calinski said some customers will have their power restored faster as the company switches over the electric service delivery, while some may have to wait until the repairs are complete.
While a cause for the falling tree limbs was unknown, hazardous winds were forecasted for Northwest Indiana by the National Weather Service Wednesday evening.
Gusty winds and possibly small hail and heavy rainfall could affect Lake, Porter and Newton counties, meteorologists predicted.
Wednesday night will see a limited thunderstorm risk late this evening and high winds — especially in communities near Lake Michigan — the NWS said.
A high swim risk and a Lake Michigan lake shore flood risk were also issued from the evening to overnight Wednesday.
Gusty winds will continue into Thursday afternoon, causing high waves and rip currents in Lake Michigan, the NWS said. Individuals are cautioned against swimming Thursday.
Thunderstorms are also forecasted for Friday evening into Saturday, NWS predicted.