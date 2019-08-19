Not sure of when the school year starts for your kids this year? Here's a breakdown by district.

With the school year already underway for some in the Region, we want to honor your favorite…

Tips for drivers

With the school year approaching, drivers need to start paying attention when traveling near schools, buses and bus stops.

“As school nears, it is important for drivers to know that children will soon be walking to schools and bus stop locations again. They should remember the school bus laws and to never pass a stopped bus while it is loading or unloading,” said Sgt. E. J. Hall, commander of support services with the Valparaiso Police Department. “This is indicated by red flashing lights and the extended stop arm. Drivers should remain alert, slow down and be aware while traveling during school pickup and drop-off times, as children are often focused on getting to school and back home, not their safety.”

Indiana Code 9-21-8-52 states, in part, that a "person who operates a vehicle and who recklessly passes a school bus stopped on a roadway when the arm signal device specified in IC 9-21-12-13 is in the device’s extended position commits a Class B misdemeanor. However, the offense is a Class A misdemeanor if it causes bodily injury to a person.”

Besides the potential of harming a student, violating this law comes with hefty fines and penalties.

Lt. Steve Kellogg, a Hammond police spokesman, reminds drivers to be more cautious in school zones and around school buses. Obey posted speed limits, always stop for a bus when red lights are flashing and the arm is extended, stay 60 feet behind when following, and stop even if you are on the other side of a divided highway when a bus has flashing lights on, he noted. “Also remember that school buses must stop at all railway crossings, so be prepared to stop yourself,” he said.