Inclusive Camp Lakeside to open on Lake Eliza in Porter County

A new first-of-its-kind inclusive summer camp will open this year in Northwest Indiana.

Opportunity Enterprises is opening Camp Lakeside, a day camp that will bring together school-aged children both with and without disabilities so they can learn to appreciate the differences among people.

It will take place at Lake Eliza in Porter Township in rural Porter County, near Lakes of the Four Seasons and the Lake County border. Kids will have 158 acres of nature to roam around.

“Summer camp is a magical place,” Camp Lakeside Director Nichole Schaefer-Murray said. “It provides a safe space for kids to truly be themselves, to celebrate themselves and one another."

Camp Lakeside will have a 3-to-1 camper-to-staff ratio. Campers will take part in themed activities like art, archery, gardening, nature exploration and games, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities.

Each week at the eight-week camp, which runs from June 6 through July 29 will have a different theme. Campers will learn life skills, social development and community service.

Campers will get the chance to make friends, have fun gain an appreciation for people's individuality and "embark on bold adventures." Each camp session lasts one week, and kids can be enrolled for one week, all eight or anywhere in-between.

"At summer camp, kids have the opportunity to grow, learn, and discover — gaining independence, confidence, compassion, deep friendships, and lifelong memories," Schaefer-Murray said. "I am incredibly excited to see the extra special magic that Camp Lakeside creates, and the impact it will have in our community and beyond. Camp Lakeside gives children living with disabilities the same camp experiences and opportunities that all children deserve access to. As an integrated, all-abilities camp, Camp Lakeside is focused on acceptance, inclusion, and greater possibilities for everyone.”

Opportunity Enterprises, which helps more than 1,000 people with disabilities a year, is rolling out the all-abilities camp after a successful pilot program last summer, said Chief Development and Communications Officer Kacie Ensign.

"It's entirely inclusive, mainstreaming kids by bringing them together," she said. "It allows kids to socialize and explore people who are different and have different backgrounds."

It's expected to draw kids from elementary school age to middle school age from across Northwest Indiana.

"This camp gives kids a chance to get fresh air, get dirty and make friends," she said. "There are plenty of woods and fields, a lakefront, lily pads and trees. There's plenty to explore."

For more information or to register a child, visit www.camplakeside.org or call 219-464-0242.

