Incumbents threatened in Porter County Council race

VALPARAISO — Republicans took the lead in the Porter County Council at-large race early Tuesday night, with the outcome of the election still uncertain.
Incumbents Dan Whitten and Sylvia Graham, along with fellow Democrat Susie Talevski, were all running behind in the vote-for-three race.
Whitten and Graham are longtime members of the council.
Republican Andy Bozak was the top vote-getter in the early preliminary results. Bozak is a former council president hoping to get back on the council.
Mike Brickner and Craig Kenworthy, both Republicans, were also leading in the early results.
Brickner formerly was the county’s public safety director. He has said public safety issues in the county are a high priority for him.
Kenworthy is president of the Porter County Park Board. Parks and recreation issues, of course, are important issues for him.
With the outcome still uncertain, candidates reflected on their campaigns.
“I’m personally just thankful for all the support I’ve gotten,” Bozak said.
“No matter what, win or lose in the final council election, I’ve won because I’ve been able to get out there and meet a lot of people,” he said.
“I’ve run a strong campaign and a positive campaign,” Bozak said. He credited his son with helping him put up yard signs throughout the county and helping meet other people.
Graham, a former nurse, said the pandemic made it difficult to campaign.
“I’m used to going out and knocking on doors and interacting with people. With this coronavirus, it’s really hampered me with not being able to do that.”
“I haven’t been able to attend a lot of things I normally would,” she said.
“Whatever it is, the people have spoken. That’s part of being in politics,” she said. “When you have an election, the people have a right to voice their opinion
