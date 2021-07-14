Ind. trooper escapes injury after squad car struck; Region K-9 hunts down suspect

GARY — An Indiana State Trooper "miraculously" wasn't injured after his patrol vehicle was struck in an early Wednesday crash.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a tweet Wednesday the trooper was rear-ended at a high speed by an impaired driver near Lake Station on Interstate 94.

Fifield said more details will be released later Wednesday morning.

Lake Station Assistant Police Chief Brian Williams told The Times that Lake Station Officer David Wright and K-9 Dax responded to the scene about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Wright and Dax were called out to the scene of the crash to perform a track for the person who hit the trooper, Williams said.

The track was successful, and the suspect was apprehended, Williams said.

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for more information.

