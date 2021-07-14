 Skip to main content
Ind. trooper escapes injury after squad car struck; Region K-9 hunts down suspect
Ind. trooper escapes injury after squad car struck; Region K-9 hunts down suspect

1 in custody following I-94 crash, police say

The rear end of an Indiana State Police trooper's squad car was struck early Wednesday by an impaired driver, police said. The trooper was not injured in the crash. 

 Provided by Indiana State Police

GARY — An Indiana State Trooper "miraculously" wasn't injured after his patrol vehicle was struck in an early Wednesday crash. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a tweet Wednesday the trooper was rear-ended at a high speed by an impaired driver near Lake Station on Interstate 94. 

Fifield said more details will be released later Wednesday morning. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Lake Station Assistant Police Chief Brian Williams told The Times that Lake Station Officer David Wright and K-9 Dax responded to the scene about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

Wright and Dax were called out to the scene of the crash to perform a track for the person who hit the trooper, Williams said. 

The track was successful, and the suspect was apprehended, Williams said. 

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for more information.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

