Independent film showcased at festival

GARY — The Glen Theatre presents a series of independent films during the 9th annual Film Festival.

It will be hosted by Gary native and Hollywood actor William L. Johnson. The 2-day cultural event will screen a new feature film and a series of shorter pieces.

Screenings are Feb. 21 and 22 at the Glen, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary.

The lineup for each day is as follows:

Feb. 21

6:30 p.m.: "Chasing After You (feature film)," "Final Exam," "Sound of Silence," "Part of Me," "African Americans on U.S. Postage Stamps" and "Hollywood Star." A reception at the theatre will precede the Friday films.

Feb. 22

7 p.m.: "Bound and Gagged," "The Truth Shall Make You Free,"" Child Support,""Grandma’s House," "One Last Goodbye" and "The Unwilling."

Local underwriters are NIPSCO, South Shore Arts, Indiana Arts Commission and Majestic Star Casino.