Independent film showcased at festival

GARY — The Glen Theatre presents a series of independent films during the 9th annual Film Festival.
It will be hosted by Gary native and Hollywood actor William L. Johnson. The 2-day cultural event will screen a new feature film and a series of shorter pieces.
Screenings are Feb. 21 and 22 at the Glen, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary.
The lineup for each day is as follows:
Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.: "Chasing After You (feature film)," "Final Exam," "Sound of Silence," "Part of Me," "African Americans on U.S. Postage Stamps" and "Hollywood Star." A reception at the theatre will precede the Friday films.
Feb. 22
7 p.m.: "Bound and Gagged," "The Truth Shall Make You Free,"" Child Support,""Grandma’s House," "One Last Goodbye" and "The Unwilling."
Local underwriters are NIPSCO, South Shore Arts, Indiana Arts Commission and Majestic Star Casino.
Sponsors of the festival include: Bea’s Classy Ladies, Brother’s Keeper, Red Roses, First AME Missionary Church, Xinos & Kudos, AKA Sorority, NAACP-Gary Chapter, Froebel Alumni Park Committee, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Omega Psi Phi, AKA Chapter, Gary Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, National Hook-up of Black Women, Inc., and West Side High School Class of 71.
Ticket prices for the Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 events are as follows:
Combo advance $30
Feb. 21 Advance $20/Door $25
Feb. 22 Advance $15/Door $20.
Advance tickets are available at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway,219-985-8256 and at the NAACP Gary Chapter 219-949-5565.