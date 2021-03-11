Indian American Cultural Society donates to two area nonprofits

MUNSTER — Two nonprofit organizations that can always use help, but especially these days, got a financial boost Wednesday from the Indian American Cultural Society.

The Merrillville-based group presented two checks for $1,000 each to the Salvation Army in Lake County and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

Speaking at the Salvation Army Hammond-Munster community center, Dr. Vijaikumar Dharla, president of the cultural society, explained that annually the group holds a fundraiser, with the proceeds going to two nonprofits of its choice.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Dharla said.

Kevin D. Feldman, director of development for the three Lake County Salvation Army facilities, noted, “The nonprofits that are doing better than expected did not let the COVID crisis really get them down. You find ways to still deliver services.”

One adaptation to the pandemic, Feldman said, is the way the Hammond-Munster center’s food pantry works. It has gone from a walk-in facility to a drive-thru service. Volunteers take one food order at a time, after which patrons go to a drive-thru window, where volunteers load vehicles.