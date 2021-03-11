Indian American Cultural Society donates to two area nonprofits

MUNSTER — Two nonprofit organizations that can always use help, but especially these days, got a financial boost Wednesday from the Indian American Cultural Society.
The Merrillville-based group presented two checks for $1,000 each to the Salvation Army in Lake County and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Speaking at the Salvation Army Hammond-Munster community center, Dr. Vijaikumar Dharla, president of the cultural society, explained that annually the group holds a fundraiser, with the proceeds going to two nonprofits of its choice.
“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Dharla said.
Kevin D. Feldman, director of development for the three Lake County Salvation Army facilities, noted, “The nonprofits that are doing better than expected did not let the COVID crisis really get them down. You find ways to still deliver services.”
One adaptation to the pandemic, Feldman said, is the way the Hammond-Munster center’s food pantry works. It has gone from a walk-in facility to a drive-thru service. Volunteers take one food order at a time, after which patrons go to a drive-thru window, where volunteers load vehicles.
Lt. Josh Bowyer, administrator at the Hammond-Munster center, said things are “pretty good,” even with increased need.
“A lot of the money received is already used, so we’re already asking for more,” Bowyer said. “It’s normal.”
With the food pantry serving close to 70-80 families weekly, Bowyer added, “There’s still a lot of people in need. We’re also helping with rent assistance, which is also increasing.”
Bowyer said the Hammond-Munster community center has recently reopened some programs. These include youth feeding and character building programs and women’s ministry and other groups for adults.
Allyson Vaulx, vice president for development and communications with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said that agency’s numbers are up significantly due to COVID-19.
“COVID has been crazy,” Vaulx said, as evidenced by the increase in clients in 2020, to 600,000 from the 25,000 typically served annually.
In addition, she said, the food bank distributed 11 million pounds of food last year, compared to 5 million pounds in previous years.
Those 11 million pounds, Vaulx said, equates to 9 million meals.
“This donation means a lot,” Vaulx said. “It can triple the impact per dollar served.”
Every $1 the food bank receives reflects three meals, she said.
The donation, Vaulx said, enables her agency to “continue to address the demand for food since COVID.”
The food bank has 115 official partners. Through those partners, “mobile market” food distribution, and direct service programs for all ages, the food bank reaches nearly 25,000 people each month.
Lake County is home to Salvation Army community centers in Hammond-Munster, East Chicago and Gary-Merrillville. The three serve all of Lake County. The Hammond-Munster site is also the administrative center for the three community centers.
“Every year we do this for two nonprofit organizations,” Dharla said of the donation. “We take pleasure in doing that.”