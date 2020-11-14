 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana again reports record-breaking number of COVID cases; Region sees four more deaths
breaking urgent
COVID-19

Indiana again reports record-breaking number of COVID cases; Region sees four more deaths

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing FILE photo

Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Saturday in the Region while Indiana saw over 8,451 new cases, marking the fourth day in a row the state had more than 5,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.

New local deaths included four more in Lake County with no increase in Porter and LaPorte counties. 

Fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region are at 411 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Another 25 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,638.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. 

New deaths were reported between Sept. 28 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 582 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 32,254 have been infected.

A total of 1,064 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 22,036 cases in Lake County, up 741; 6,163 in Porter County, up 201; 3,628 in LaPorte County, up 163; 1,114 in Jasper County, up 36; and 443 in Newton County, up 23.

Indiana saw a record number of new positive cases over a single day at 8,451. The state's previous record was 6,581.

Additional cases pushed the state's total to 244,887. New cases were reported between Monday and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 2,384 active cases and 3,631 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 13.72% in Lake County, down from 15.2% the day before; 14.45% in Porter County, down from 16.4%; 11.1% in LaPorte County, down from 11.9%; 18.77% in Newton County, down from 21.45%; and 11.2% in Jasper County, down from 11.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 21.5% seven-day rate, dramatically up from 10.6%, and a 12.8% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.2%. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

A total of 1,917,951 individuals have been tested in Indiana with a total of 3,482,745 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between May 22 and Nov. 13.

In Illinois, Calumet City had 1,700 cases, up 25, and 18,802 tests, while Lansing had 1,536 cases, up 26, and 14,526 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Here are the schools adjusting plans due to COVID-19

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts