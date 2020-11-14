Indiana again reports record-breaking number of COVID cases; Region sees four more deaths

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Saturday in the Region while Indiana saw over 8,451 new cases, marking the fourth day in a row the state had more than 5,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.

New local deaths included four more in Lake County with no increase in Porter and LaPorte counties.

Fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region are at 411 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Another 25 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,638.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 28 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.