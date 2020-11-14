Indiana again reports record-breaking number of COVID cases; Region sees four more deaths

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Saturday in the Region while Indiana saw over 8,451 new cases, marking the fourth day in a row the state had more than 5,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
New local deaths included four more in Lake County with no increase in Porter and LaPorte counties.
Fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region are at 411 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Another 25 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,638.
State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New deaths were reported between Sept. 28 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 582 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 32,254 have been infected.
A total of 1,064 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 22,036 cases in Lake County, up 741; 6,163 in Porter County, up 201; 3,628 in LaPorte County, up 163; 1,114 in Jasper County, up 36; and 443 in Newton County, up 23.
Indiana saw a record number of new positive cases over a single day at 8,451. The state's previous record was 6,581.
Additional cases pushed the state's total to 244,887. New cases were reported between Monday and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 2,384 active cases and 3,631 people recovered.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 13.72% in Lake County, down from 15.2% the day before; 14.45% in Porter County, down from 16.4%; 11.1% in LaPorte County, down from 11.9%; 18.77% in Newton County, down from 21.45%; and 11.2% in Jasper County, down from 11.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 21.5% seven-day rate, dramatically up from 10.6%, and a 12.8% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.2%. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
A total of 1,917,951 individuals have been tested in Indiana with a total of 3,482,745 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between May 22 and Nov. 13.
In Illinois, Calumet City had 1,700 cases, up 25, and 18,802 tests, while Lansing had 1,536 cases, up 26, and 14,526 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Lake Central School Corp.
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.