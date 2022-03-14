Indiana American Water encourages conservation during Fix a Leak Week

Indiana American Water, a major water supplier in Northwest Indiana, is encouraging homeowners and other property owners to conserve water during Fix a Leak Week this week.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency celebrates Fix A Leak Week March 14-20 to raise awareness about leaks and water waste in homes.

“As part of American Water's commitment to help better serve customers, we utilize Fix a Leak Week to help people understand where and how to spot common problematic leaks to improve home safety and support water efficiency and conservation,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.

The EPA estimates the average home loses 10,000 gallons of water a year due to leaks that may appear minor at first glance. That adds up to one trillion gallons of wasted water per year since there are 110 million households in the United States.

The average homeowner could save 10% of their monthly water bill just by fixing up the leaks in the house.

“Many people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year,” said Prine. "A leak of just one drip per second from a faucet can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water each year. Fortunately, most common leaks are easily detectable and correctable.”

Indiana American Water said it has invested more than $250 million to fix infrastructure across the Hoosier State in the past two years, which prevents leaks and waste. It encourages people to test their meter to see if it's still changing when all appliances are turned off, to check their toilet with a drop of food coloring in the tank to see if it infiltrates the bowl after about 10 minutes and to watch their water meter and bill for a spike. People also should listen to see if they can hear any leaks from faucets, showerheads or the toilet in their home.

