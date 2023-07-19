Indiana American Water has named a new vice president of operations.

The Greenwood-based utility, which supplies drinking water from Lake Michigan to many Northwest Indiana communities, selected Kari Britto for the role.

“Britto will help us to further enhance our customer service throughout the state and to drive operational and financial results,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “She brings 14 years of utility experience in a variety of positions, and her experience and knowledge will be a great benefit in this new role.”

She will oversee all operations in Indiana American Water’s service districts. Britto will work out of the company's corporate office in Greenwood and oversee the company’s treatment, distribution, and field service operations across Indiana.

A graduate of the University of Indianapolis with a master's degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University, Britto joined the statewide utility in 2009. She has worked her way up the ranks, most recently serving as senior manager of business performance.

In that role, she managed teams and projects statewide, guiding her teams through regulations, internal policies and state statutes. She's also supported the utility's other business functions like finance and operations.

Indiana American Water is a subsidiary of New Jersey-based American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility supplying 1.4 million people across the country. It employs 6,500 people across the country and provides drinking water to 14 million people in 14 states.

The company invests an estimated $30 million through $34 million in infrastructure a year, which it funds through rate hikes like the one now under consideration by state regulators.