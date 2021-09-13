Indiana American Water starts $24.5 million water main replacement project

Indiana American Water is launching a $24.5 million water main replacement project in Gary.

The private utility plans to replace steel and cast-iron pipes that are older and have broken frequently. It will retire about 5 miles of pipe dating back to the early 1900s, and install 11 miles of new water mains.

“When we purchased this system more than two decades ago, we knew significant investments were needed,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Since that time, we have already invested more than $400 million in our water infrastructure in Northwest Indiana. These investments will improve the reliability of our distribution system and enhance system flows and firefighting capabilities across Lake and Porter counties. A lot has changed in the area since these pipes were installed more than a century ago, and these improvements will also help us to meet system demands due to growth in the area.”

Indiana American will install new water mains ranging in diameter from 8 to 36 inches along Sixth and Seventh avenues from Wabash Avenue to Kentucky Street over the next three years.