Indiana attorney general declines to sign letter condemning U.S. Capitol attack

But Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, also blasts the National Association of Attorneys General for not issuing a similar letter last summer "when cities across our country burned" due to "lawlessness and anarchy which eventually erupted into violence."

"We must condemn violence in all forms with our loudest voices," Rokita said. "It does not matter what political protest is at the root of the violence."

The Indiana Democratic Party observed that Rokita's effort to equate last year's protests against police killings of minorities with an attack on the U.S. Capitol incited by twice-impeached Republican President Donald Trump is unfortunately in keeping with Rokita's Jan. 8 pledge to "always be for our president."

"Todd Rokita, it's your job to pledge allegiance to the United States — not to a politician with dangerous, un-American ideology," the Democrats said.

Joining Rokita in not signing the multistate letter were the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana, Montana and Texas.

