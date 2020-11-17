Indiana audit flags Gary for 2019 missteps, including lost receipts, poor recordkeeping

SBOA officials said they were unable to audit the city’s cash and investments balances as the city’s accounts had also not been reconciled in total on Dec. 31, 2018.

About $47,120 in reconciliations could not be identified, explained or explained with documentation, the SBOA audit said. Bank transfers to and from various bank accounts were off by about $8.5 million, and that number should net to zero, the audit stated.

“What needs to happen is bank reconciliations. This has been going for a while. That is a priority for the Prince administration. What’s attributed to the problem is the sheer volume of bank accounts and funds, which need to be diminished substantially,” Colvin told The Times.

She said the team is working on a corrective action plan to submit to the SBOA by Dec. 31.

Poor recordkeeping

As is typical of past SBOA audits of Gary, the agency noted the city’s lack of internal controls and poor recordkeeping.

Last year, the city’s public safety building at 555 Polk St. was sold for $40 million to a nonprofit group, created solely by the city to buy the building. The city would then lease the building back from the nonprofit, rather than owning it outright, shoring up much-needed dollars.