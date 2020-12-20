Indiana Ballet Theatre hopes to soon start first phase of Classic Arts Centre

“They came in and viewed the building and said we can save this building. We don't need to take the roof off and take all the insides out," Tuohy said. "They are redoing the drawings to save the building completely, and so it will look exactly the same. So we're keeping the historic landmark part in intact.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once complete, Indiana Ballet Theatre will call the third floor of the Centre home, with the second floor to be occupied by the South Shore Arts and likely other artists.

The first floor will include a black box theater, a reception area and a tea room or eatery that includes outdoor seating.

Though work still has to be done, Scott Crumrine, a member of IBT's executive board of directors, said some repairs have been made.

Thus far, many of the building's windows have been repaired and storm windows have been installed. Window wells have been repaired, the exterior has been tuck pointed and the roof overhauled, Crumrine added.

Once phase one work begins, Crumrine said a portion of the first floor will be lowered to house a stage. The black box-esque theater includes seating from the now-shuttered Star Plaza Theatre, Crumrine added.