Indiana Ballet Theatre moves forward with 'The Nutcracker,' keeping safety in mind

SCHERERVILLE — The whimsical world of "The Nutcracker" is set to hit the stage at the Halls of St. George this week with a twist.
For its 23rd performance of the timeless ballet, Indiana Ballet Theatre needed to make adjustments to the cast, choreography and costuming, said Gloria Tuohy, founder and CEO.
Normally, the production features 200 dancers, some who are students from the ballet company, others members of the community. With coronavirus restrictions, the cast was cut to 75, most of whom are in the company, Tuohy said.
The company is set to have six shows, which includes a jazz band, between Friday and Sunday. Each show can have up to 50 attendees at distanced tables — a plan that was approved by the Lake County Health Department.
The Lake County Health Department noted the Halls of St. George can seat up to 800 people, making 50 people per show safe and feasible.
The audience also will be limited to family members of the dancers, board members and sponsors, Tuohy said.
"Usually, we're seating thousands," said Tuohy, who also is the company's artistic director.
Although the performance is closed to the public, Tuohy said those who wish to see this year's production can purchase a digital download for $25 from ibtnw.org, which includes a T-shirt.
The digital performance is set to become available next week.
Amanda Tuohy, associate artistic director for Indiana Ballet Theatre, said she changed about three-fourths of the ballet, noting dancers will be in masks the entire time and everyone has their own costume and custom mask to match.
There won't be any partners in the ballet this year — save for a brother and sister duo.
"I kept what we are, but also changed all of the choreography so that it would work inside of COVID, so it's safe," said Amanda Tuohy, who is Gloria's daughter. "I changed all of the dolls in the party scene. We also reduced the cast size of the party scene and the rat scene."
Without being able to touch, Amanda Tuohy said many dances, including those between Clara and the Nutcracker, have been reimagined.
"They have a pas de deux, but they do not touch. They're socially distanced the entire time, and it's beautiful," Amanda Tuohy said. "I helped them learn because a male dancer helps lead the female around the stage and partners with her. He does that energetically and with dance moves, instead of with touch."
Along with new choreography for various dances, there will be a reduced cast during many scenes, Amanda Tuohy said.
Instead of a Snow Queen and Snow King, there will be three Snow Queens representing the different realms. The queens and snow corps de ballet will have new costumes this year.
There also will be three Sugar Plum Queen fairies this year, instead of one, she added.
During the pandemic, Amanda Tuohy said the company hasn't taken anything for granted, noting it has used Zoom to conduct meetings and classes.
"Everything that I do, and what I say, is with honor and respect to those that I know cannot be doing a show right now, or cannot be meeting in person, or have lost their companies because because that has happened," she said.
