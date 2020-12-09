Indiana Ballet Theatre moves forward with 'The Nutcracker,' keeping safety in mind

The digital performance is set to become available next week.

Amanda Tuohy, associate artistic director for Indiana Ballet Theatre, said she changed about three-fourths of the ballet, noting dancers will be in masks the entire time and everyone has their own costume and custom mask to match.

There won't be any partners in the ballet this year — save for a brother and sister duo.

"I kept what we are, but also changed all of the choreography so that it would work inside of COVID, so it's safe," said Amanda Tuohy, who is Gloria's daughter. "I changed all of the dolls in the party scene. We also reduced the cast size of the party scene and the rat scene."

Without being able to touch, Amanda Tuohy said many dances, including those between Clara and the Nutcracker, have been reimagined.

"They have a pas de deux, but they do not touch. They're socially distanced the entire time, and it's beautiful," Amanda Tuohy said. "I helped them learn because a male dancer helps lead the female around the stage and partners with her. He does that energetically and with dance moves, instead of with touch."

Along with new choreography for various dances, there will be a reduced cast during many scenes, Amanda Tuohy said.